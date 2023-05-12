Tyree Wilson, Raiders Reportedly Agree to 4-Year, $27M Rookie Contract

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders and rookie defensive end Tyree Wilson have agreed terms on a four-year, $27 million rookie contract, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

The deal includes a fifth-year option, Yates added.

The Raiders selected Wilson with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 draft out of Texas Tech.

The 6'6", 271-pound edge-rusher was believed to be one of the best at the position in the 2023 class alongside Alabama's Will Anderson Jr., Clemson's Myles Murphy, Georgia's Nolan Smith and Iowa State's Will McDonald.

B/R NFL draft scout Matt Holder wrote of Wilson prior to the draft:

"Schematically, the Red Raider is pretty versatile. He'd be a good fit as a 5- to 4i-technique in even or odd fronts and can even slide a little further inside to a 3-tech on occasion with his impressive strength. However, I wouldn't put him as a standup outside linebacker in odd fronts, even though he played that role at Texas Tech.

"At the end of the day, a team looking for a versatile defensive lineman who is a plus run defender and pass-rusher should have no problem taking Wilson in the top 20 picks."

Wilson began his college career at Texas A&M in 2019 before transferring to Texas Tech ahead of the 2020 season. During the 2022 campaign, he posted seven sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 61 tackles and 14 tackles for loss in 10 games.

The 22-year-old joins a Las Vegas edge-rusher unit that also includes Chandler Jones, Maxx Crosby and Jordan Willis. He likely won't be a starter in 2023, but he'll certainly be a significant part of the team's future.