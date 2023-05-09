X

    Anthony Davis' NBA All-Defense Exclusion Has Twitter Ripping Lakers Star's Snub

    Erin WalshMay 9, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 6: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Golden State Warriors during the Western Conference Semi Finals during the 2023 NBA Playoffs on May 6, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

    Anthony Davis is trending on Twitter, and for good reason.

    The NBA announced Tuesday the 2022-23 season's All-Defensive teams, and the Los Angeles Lakers star wasn't included on either the first team or second team.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    AD did not make any All-Defensive teams 😳 <a href="https://t.co/Ohj5UZfNPF">pic.twitter.com/Ohj5UZfNPF</a>

    The All-Defensive first team includes Jaren Jackson Jr., Brook Lopez, Alex Caruso, Evan Mobley and Jrue Holiday. The second team includes Bam Adebayo, O.G. Anunoby, Dillon Brooks, Draymond Green and Derrick White.

    Davis tied for second among NBA centers with 9.1 defensive rebounds per game, was third among centers with 1.1 steals per game and sixth among centers with 2.0 blocks per game.

    The 30-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best defensive players in the league, and after he helped the Purple and Gold take a 3-1 series lead over the Golden State Warriors on Monday, LeBron James even acknowledged that.

    "He's the best defensive player in the league. I think the league knows it as well," James said. "There are not many guys that can protect the rim at all costs and also switch out on point guards, switch out on guys like Steph [Curry], who's a hell of a player and had a hell of a game."

    After not being included on either of the All-Defensive teams, NBA fans on Twitter ripped the league for his snub:

    Fred J. Robledo 👨🏻‍💻 @SGVNSports

    Funny that the best defensive player in the playoffs isn't on either team. Anthony Davis. <a href="https://t.co/E7UKRrHFsr">https://t.co/E7UKRrHFsr</a>

    Anthony Davis' NBA All-Defense Exclusion Has Twitter Ripping Lakers Star's Snub
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🥷🏾 @itsjustTaj_

    crazy how when anthony davis career is all said and done he will have alot less accolades than he should<br><br>we gonna look back and ask ourselves how did he not have more dpoy's &amp; 1st team-all nba's

    In mourning over the Spanish Hippo Winning 😔 @dangerkl

    Does Anthony Davis not play in the NBA??? <a href="https://t.co/TFkk40OUk2">https://t.co/TFkk40OUk2</a>

    De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 💔 @GoIdenState

    None of these dudes.. Anthony Davis is the best defender in the NBA <a href="https://t.co/rB6MZvXMZg">https://t.co/rB6MZvXMZg</a>

    Coach J Hodges @BTUFBasketball

    Joel MVP Embiid and Anthony Davis were robbed! Not sure what regular season the voters watched. AD played 19 less games than Bam but had more rebounds and blocks. Embiid played 9 less games than Bam but had more defensive rebounds and blocks…SMH <a href="https://t.co/GswquwwORU">pic.twitter.com/GswquwwORU</a>

    Obi Toppin Believer 💯 @Tallox_25

    Anthony Davis is a better defender than every single person on this list <a href="https://t.co/TSOJmBEYDB">https://t.co/TSOJmBEYDB</a>

    Joey @ThatsJoeySmith

    The disrespect to Anthony Davis is UNREAL.

    Kere 🌸 @dulcisnaya

    Anthony Davis disrespect is out of hand fr. I need you to take it personal <a href="https://twitter.com/AntDavis23?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AntDavis23</a> <br><br>They really voted Dillon Brooks over AD/Jaden McDaniels? NBA award voters are pathetic <a href="https://t.co/DbofLy1hz1">https://t.co/DbofLy1hz1</a>

    Davis has been selected to the All-Defensive team four times and he's also a three-time block champion.

    That said, the veteran center is probably more concerned right now about winning another NBA title with the Lakers. The Purple and Gold are on the verge of reaching the Western Conference Finals, and that's likely all Davis is focused on for now.