Anthony Davis' NBA All-Defense Exclusion Has Twitter Ripping Lakers Star's Snub

Anthony Davis is trending on Twitter, and for good reason.

The NBA announced Tuesday the 2022-23 season's All-Defensive teams, and the Los Angeles Lakers star wasn't included on either the first team or second team.

The All-Defensive first team includes Jaren Jackson Jr., Brook Lopez, Alex Caruso, Evan Mobley and Jrue Holiday. The second team includes Bam Adebayo, O.G. Anunoby, Dillon Brooks, Draymond Green and Derrick White.

Davis tied for second among NBA centers with 9.1 defensive rebounds per game, was third among centers with 1.1 steals per game and sixth among centers with 2.0 blocks per game.

The 30-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best defensive players in the league, and after he helped the Purple and Gold take a 3-1 series lead over the Golden State Warriors on Monday, LeBron James even acknowledged that.

"He's the best defensive player in the league. I think the league knows it as well," James said. "There are not many guys that can protect the rim at all costs and also switch out on point guards, switch out on guys like Steph [Curry], who's a hell of a player and had a hell of a game."

After not being included on either of the All-Defensive teams, NBA fans on Twitter ripped the league for his snub:

Davis has been selected to the All-Defensive team four times and he's also a three-time block champion.

That said, the veteran center is probably more concerned right now about winning another NBA title with the Lakers. The Purple and Gold are on the verge of reaching the Western Conference Finals, and that's likely all Davis is focused on for now.