NBA Exec on Nets' Ben Simmons: 'I Gave Up Following That Sumb---h a Long Time Ago'

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons was once one of the most talked-about players in the NBA, but a monumental fall from grace has affected how he's viewed in league circles.

When asked about Simmons, a Western Conference executive told Heavy.com, "I gave up following that sumb---h a long time ago."

The 26-year-old was limited to 42 games this season with knee and back injuries, which caused him to miss the Nets' final 24 games as well as their first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, who swept them.

Simmons failed to make an impact on the court, averaging career lows of 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 26.3 minutes per game.

A three-time All-Star, Simmons forced the Sixers to trade him during the 2021-22 season. He has said he needed time away from the game to focus on his mental health.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Friday that Simmons was hoping to play for the Australia national team in this summer's FIBA World Cup, and perhaps that will help him going forward.

Simmons is set to earn a base salary of $37.9 million for the 2023-24 season, so there's almost no chance Brooklyn will be able to trade him.

It appears the team can only hope Simmons will rediscover the form that made him one of the best two-way players in the league.