NFL Rumors: Chiefs Insiders Think Chargers Could Be W1 Opponent for 2023 Schedule

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

As the football world awaits this week's release of the 2023 NFL schedule, speculation is arising as to who the defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs will face in the season opener on Sept. 7.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Tuesday that he believes the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers are an option, "and some K.C. folks think that's who it'll be."

However, Breer pointed out that the only time a division game was played in a season-opener over the last 10 years was when the Green Bay Packers faced the Chicago Bears in the 2019 opener to commemorate the NFL's 100th season.

The Chiefs have multiple intriguing options on their upcoming schedule, but Breer noted that some of those matchups are likely to be saved for later in the season to achieve the best ratings. Kansas City is set to go up against the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl LVII rematch, the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Championship rematch and the Buffalo Bills in a marquee matchup.

Obviously, only one of those teams could be tabbed to face the Chiefs in the opener. Breer laid out the likely scenarios if none of those squads is selected:

"If not the Chargers, Bengals, Bills or Eagles, there are still some fun possibilities. One would be the Lions, who were red hot at the end of last year and have a shot to be one of the league's most entertaining teams. If the league doesn't have the stomach to put Detroit on that stage (and I'm not sure it would), Miami would be another interesting idea, with Tyreek Hill's homecoming a natural theme and the Dolphins coming off a playoff season (although the NFL might want to avoid the story line about Tua Tagovailoa's concussion history that would come with that one)."

It will be exciting to see Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Chiefs offense go up against whichever team is chosen, as fans will surely be hyped for the start of the 2023 season.