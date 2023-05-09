Aliyah Boston Signs Adidas Contract After Being Fever's No. 1 WNBA Draft Pick

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Aliyah Boston, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA draft last month, has agreed to a multiyear endorsement deal with Adidas.

According to ESPN's Nick DePaula, Boston said the following about the partnership: "It feels amazing to be part of Adidas. Adidas is empowering women, and they're opening the doors for women's sports. It's just continuing to grow the game."

The former University of South Carolina standout is the latest WNBA star to sign with Adidas, joining Candace Parker, Nneka Ogwumike, Chiney Ogwumike and Chelsea Gray.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.