X

    Aliyah Boston Signs Adidas Contract After Being Fever's No. 1 WNBA Draft Pick

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMay 9, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 10: WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and Aliyah Boston pose for photos after Boston was drafted 1st overall by the Indiana Fever during the 2023 WNBA Draft at Spring Studios on April 10, 2023 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    Aliyah Boston, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA draft last month, has agreed to a multiyear endorsement deal with Adidas.

    According to ESPN's Nick DePaula, Boston said the following about the partnership: "It feels amazing to be part of Adidas. Adidas is empowering women, and they're opening the doors for women's sports. It's just continuing to grow the game."

    The former University of South Carolina standout is the latest WNBA star to sign with Adidas, joining Candace Parker, Nneka Ogwumike, Chiney Ogwumike and Chelsea Gray.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Aliyah Boston Signs Adidas Contract After Being Fever's No. 1 WNBA Draft Pick
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon