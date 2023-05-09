Every Inexcusable Mistake That Cost Warriors Must-Have Game 4 vs. Lakers

Harry How/Getty Images

For three and a half quarters of Monday's Game 4, Stephen Curry was setting up teammates, scoring inside the three-point line, grabbing boards, swiping steals and even taking charges in what felt like one of the most complete performances of his legendary career.

But after a mistake-riddled meltdown that led to the Golden State Warriors' 104-101 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, the lasting image may be Curry laying on the floor, gazing back at the final, backbreaking turnover he'd just committed.

1. Not Using a Timeout After Late Jump-Ball

Apparently Curry, who called a timeout when his team didn't have one in its first-round series against the Sacramento Kings, didn't realize the Warriors had one left when he snagged a jump ball tapped his way by Andrew Wiggins.

He found a shortcut to the ball in front of LeBron James, but when he was unable to land cleanly, instead of calling the timeout, he just hucked it over his head. Without looking. Seemingly hoping any teammate might be behind him.

Steve Kerr challenged, just because he had one, but no Laker was anywhere near touching the errant pass.

Curry's 31-point, 14-assist, 10-rebound, three-steal would-be masterpiece could now be a footnote to a gaffe that might end a dynasty. With a 3-1 series lead, FiveThirtyEight's projection system now gives the Lakers an 84 percent chance to advance.

But that moment didn't come out of nowhere. Actually, it almost felt like the natural progression after the preceding minutes.

With 3:01 to play, Klay Thompson hit a three that put the Warriors up 99-96. When Lonnie Walker IV missed a jumper on L.A.'s next possession, Golden State's win probability climbed to 74.0 percent (it peaked at 87.1 late in the third quarter).

From that point, the collapse was on.

2. Klay's Clanks

LeBron hit a pair of free throws, and Thompson followed up his make with back-to-back misses.

The first was from the crypto.com logo, with no offensive rebounding in sight. The second came with 14 seconds on the shot clock and Thompson moving to his left with little to no airspace in front of him. The Lakers scored after each of those attempts (and Thompson finished 3-of-9 from deep).

Suddenly, it was 102-99, L.A. Curry restored a glimmer of hope with a driving layup. But the next time he had the ball, with a chance to take the lead, he and the Warriors seemingly forgot how to run an offense.

3. Curry's Prayers Over AD

Curry danced with Anthony Davis on the perimeter for eight seconds, without being able to shake loose, before hoisting a contested fadeaway from just beyond the elbow with seven seconds on the shot clock.

It was reminiscent of Curry not being able to lose Kevin Love in the 2016 NBA Finals, but this sequel gave him another chance. Draymond Green snagged the offensive rebound and kicked out to Curry.

With his team down one and nine seconds left on the shot clock (and 20.5 on the game clock), Curry just did the same thing again? Only 12 feet further from the rim?

Somehow, the Warriors weren't done melting down.

4. Draymond's Turnover

After Walker hit two free throws to stretch the lead to three, Golden State called a timeout to set up a play that couldn't have been snuffed out more thoroughly.

With Andrew Wiggins nowhere near open, Draymond was either unwilling or unable to adjust, counter or otherwise create something other than Plan A. He was tossing that thing. The heck with it. And the Lakers came away with the ball, much to Dennis Schröder's delight.

But wait, there's more.

The Warriors were able to tie up AD for a jump ball immediately after Draymond's turnover, which set up the now-infamous Curry snafu. In the wake of that series of unfortunate events, the basketball gods still deemed the Warriors worthy of one last chance. And they blew that one too.

5. Steve Kerr's Rotation

And this is to say nothing of the fact that Jordan Poole only played 10 minutes. Yes, he's struggled throughout the postseason (including going 0-of-4 Monday), but he was an indispensable ingredient for the 2022 championship.

Or how about Gary Payton II leaving the game with 9:49 left in the fourth and never coming back? He started the game, went 7-of-9 from the field and finished as a plus-three. Seems like his perimeter defense could've come in handy against Walker, who erupted for 15 fourth quarter points.

Is This the End?

Over the last decade, this organization's batting average is astronomically high. During games, in the offseason, from the bench, from the stars, you name it. Faced with multiple options, the Warriors have typically chosen the right one.

That fourth quarter felt like a comedy of errors years in the making. It was as if some supernatural dam that had mostly spared them throughout this era finally burst.

And now, they may be swimming against the strongest current they've ever faced.

It's not just a 3-1, second-round deficit. It's Draymond's potential free agency this summer. It's an obscene luxury tax bill that could put their total payroll near half a billion dollars for 2023-24. It's new rules in the upcoming collective bargaining agreement that will make it harder for big-spending teams to keep superstars together.

If the Lakers end this Warriors season, they might spur the breakup of Curry, Green and Thompson.

But this series isn't over.

The Warriors have been down big before. Just last round, they were down 2-0 (and later 3-2) to the Kings. They won Game 7 of that series in Sacramento. No one is more battle-hardened.

But we've also never seen them lose a battle quite like they did on Monday.