    Stephen Curry Discusses Timeout Gaffe Late in Warriors' Game 4 Win Over Kings

    Julia StumbaughApril 24, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors goes up for a shot on Harrison Barnes #40 of the Sacramento Kings in the second half of Game Four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Chase Center on April 23, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    With the Warriors up by five points over the Sacramento Kings in Game 4 on Sunday afternoon, Stephen Curry thought calling a timeout with 46 seconds remaining was a smart play.

    "I knew we challenged, but I didn't realize that when we challenged, we had no timeouts left," Curry said after the game, per KNBR.

    Curry was assessed with a technical foul, and Warriors fans flashed back to Chris Webber's infamous timeout blunder as the Kings pulled within one point of tying the game.

    "I ain't gone lie, I thought it was the smartest play in the world when I saw the trap," Curry said. "I looked over at the bench and everyone was shaking their head."

    The Warriors held on to the lead to win 126-125. The series is now tied at 2-2.

    Curry said he made the call when he surveyed the court, saw "no real outlets" and tried to call the break instead of turning the ball over.

    The moment reminded fans of the infamous 1993 NCAA men's basketball championship game between Michigan and the University of North Carolina, when the Wolverines were trailing by two in the final 11 seconds when Webber signaled for a timeout the team did not have. The Tar Heels sunk both ensuing free throws to take a late lead that took them to the title.

    That might have been the kind of consequence Golden State head coach Steve Kerr was imagining as he reacted to the foul.

    ESPN @espn

    Steph called a timeout not knowing the Warriors didn't have any left 😳 <a href="https://t.co/acJ2ONkEZ7">pic.twitter.com/acJ2ONkEZ7</a>

    De'Aaron Fox sunk a three-point jumper with 28 seconds left on the clock, bringing the Kings dangerously close to destroying Golden State's night, but the Warriors hung on to even the series.

    Kerr took responsibility for the mistaken call, saying it was his job to remind players about the status of timeouts as they exited the huddle after the failed challenge.

    "That's 100 percent my fault," Kerr told reporters after the game. "I knew we didn't have any timeouts left ... as we were exiting the huddle, that's on me. I've got to remind the guys we're out of timeouts. I didn't say that, and so Steph wasn't aware."

    Curry and the Warriors will meet the Kings again for Game 5 in Sacramento on Wednesday. Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET.