X

    Shams: Warriors' Gary Payton II Expected to Start in NBA Playoffs Game 4 vs. Lakers

    Doric SamMay 8, 2023

    SACRAMENTO, CA - APRIL 17: Gary Payton II #8 of the Golden State Warriors smiles during the game against the Sacramento Kings during Round 1 Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 17, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Golden State Warriors reportedly are planning to make another change to their starting lineup in Monday's Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, shooting guard Gary Payton II is expected to get the start alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.