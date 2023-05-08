Shams: Warriors' Gary Payton II Expected to Start in NBA Playoffs Game 4 vs. Lakers

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors reportedly are planning to make another change to their starting lineup in Monday's Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, shooting guard Gary Payton II is expected to get the start alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green.

