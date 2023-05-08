NFL Rumors: Jonah Williams Expected to Remain with Bengals Despite Trade Request

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams requested to be traded in March, but it sounds like he won't be going anywhere.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, "no talks intensified" around the possibility of trading Williams, and "the expectation as of now is he will remain a Bengal."

The 11th overall pick in the 2019 draft, Williams has been Cincinnati's primary left tackle when healthy. He's played 16 games in each of the last two seasons and took 100 percent of Cincinnati's offensive snaps in those contests, per Pro Football Reference. The Alabama product has developed nicely after missing entire rookie season with a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Unfortunately, Williams' time at left tackle is likely over after the Bengals signed four-time Pro Bowler Orlando Brown Jr. to a four-year, $64 million deal this offseason.

Since it now looks like Williams is staying in Cincinnati, there's a likelihood that he'll shift to right tackle. The Bengals are hoping to do a better job of protecting franchise quarterback Joe Burrow, who was sacked 41 times last season.