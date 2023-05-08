ESPN: 'True Unicorn' Bijan Robinson 'Signifies a Boiling Point' for NFL Teams

AP Photo/Ben Gray

The Atlanta Falcons surprised many when they selected running back Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, which marked the first time a running back was drafted in the top 10 since Saquon Barkley in 2018.

However, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that more teams might start following Atlanta's lead, as many believe that Robinson's selection "signifies a boiling point." Fowler went on to explain what teams could be thinking:

"The logic goes like this: Teams typically draft first-rounders with the second contract in mind. Is the player in question a long-term solution at the position? But because longevity is a factor in the devaluing of running backs (along with the surplus of good backs on Day 2 or 3 of the draft), taking the second contract off the table and embracing the possibilities with an elite back can be freeing."

Robinson was universally regarded as the top running back in the 2023 draft class. Fowler noted that the Falcons "were high on" multiple players, including cornerback Devon Witherspoon, whom the Seattle Seahawks selected at No. 5. But they couldn't pass up the chance to snatch a game-changing offensive talent.

"He's a true unicorn," an NFL offensive coach told Fowler. "He changes everything they do."

If Robinson goes on to be the difference-maker he's expected to become, teams might become less hesitant to use a premium pick on a running back in future drafts.

"What you'll see from teams like [Atlanta and Detroit] is, take an RB in the first round, then turn around and take another one in three to four years and don't worry about the silly stuff," an NFL personnel director told Fowler.