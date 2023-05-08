Women's Running Race in Spain Apologizes for Offering Food Processor to Winner

Photo By Carlos Lujan/Europa Press via Getty Images

The organizers behind a women's running event in Spain apologized for offering the winner a prize that some believed played into sexist stereotypes.

According to the Associated Press, Ivana Zagorac was entitled to collect a food processor after claiming victory in the seven-kilometer amateur race.

Officials for the event responded to the controversy.

"We apologize but we consider this a product with no sexist character and ideal for any athlete who wants to improve their nutritional habits," they said in a statement. "We regret if any woman felt offended."

Ángela Rodríguez Pam, the secretary of state for equality in Spain, was among those who thought the prize sent a bad message.

"If you win: housewife and if not at least you'll lose weight," she wrote on Twitter (via the AP), pointing out that other participants received nonfat snack products.

Zagorac posted a final time of 24:07 to come out on top Sunday.