Women's Running Race in Spain Apologizes for Offering Food Processor to Winner

Women's Running Race in Spain Apologizes for Offering Food Processor to WinnerMay 8, 2023
The organizers behind a women's running event in Spain apologized for offering the winner a prize that some believed played into sexist stereotypes.
According to the Associated Press, Ivana Zagorac was entitled to collect a food processor after claiming victory in the seven-kilometer amateur race.
Officials for the event responded to the controversy.
"We apologize but we consider this a product with no sexist character and ideal for any athlete who wants to improve their nutritional habits," they said in a statement. "We regret if any woman felt offended."
Ángela Rodríguez Pam, the secretary of state for equality in Spain, was among those who thought the prize sent a bad message.
Ángela Rodríguez Pam 🏳️🌈 ♀️ @Pam_Angela_
En la Carrera de la mujer a la 1ª le dieron una thermomix y al resto productos 0%<br>Si triunfas ama de casa y si no al menos adelgaza.<br>El problema no es lo 'rosa' sino que las empresas lo usen para tapar lo importante como la lucha contra el machismo. <br>Hacen falta más carreras aún.
"If you win: housewife and if not at least you'll lose weight," she wrote on Twitter (via the AP), pointing out that other participants received nonfat snack products.
Zagorac posted a final time of 24:07 to come out on top Sunday.