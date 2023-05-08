X

    Women's Running Race in Spain Apologizes for Offering Food Processor to Winner

    MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 07: Thousands of people participate in the nineteenth edition of the Madrid Women's Race 2023, on May 7, 2023, in Madrid, Spain. Madrid is once again hosting the Central Lechera Asturiana Women's Race to coincide with Mother's Day. This is one of the most popular races in the European calendar, combining sport and social commitment, with all runners wearing a pink T-shirt with the number 016, the telephone number for abused women. In total, 35,000 women will be able to be at the starting line to cover the 7.2 kilometers of route that connects Serrano Street with Paseo de Camoens. It is the largest women's sporting event in Europe. (Photo By Carlos Lujan/Europa Press via Getty Images)
    The organizers behind a women's running event in Spain apologized for offering the winner a prize that some believed played into sexist stereotypes.

    According to the Associated Press, Ivana Zagorac was entitled to collect a food processor after claiming victory in the seven-kilometer amateur race.

    Officials for the event responded to the controversy.

    "We apologize but we consider this a product with no sexist character and ideal for any athlete who wants to improve their nutritional habits," they said in a statement. "We regret if any woman felt offended."

    Ángela Rodríguez Pam, the secretary of state for equality in Spain, was among those who thought the prize sent a bad message.

    Ángela Rodríguez Pam 🏳️‍🌈 ♀️ @Pam_Angela_

    En la Carrera de la mujer a la 1ª le dieron una thermomix y al resto productos 0%<br>Si triunfas ama de casa y si no al menos adelgaza.<br>El problema no es lo 'rosa' sino que las empresas lo usen para tapar lo importante como la lucha contra el machismo. <br>Hacen falta más carreras aún.

    "If you win: housewife and if not at least you'll lose weight," she wrote on Twitter (via the AP), pointing out that other participants received nonfat snack products.

    Zagorac posted a final time of 24:07 to come out on top Sunday.

