Report: Ravens Would've Considered Will Levis if Lamar Jackson Didn't Sign Contract

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens may have pursued a surprising contingency plan if contract negotiations with Lamar Jackson remained stalled ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Monday that he believes "the Ravens would have considered quarterback Will Levis with the 22nd overall pick."

The Ravens could've then either gone with Levis as the long-term answer at quarterback or used his presence to continue exerting some leverage at the bargaining table.

Granted, the strategy may not have been well received by fans. Imagine the reactions in Baltimore if the team tried to pivot from a two-time Pro Bowler and 2019 MVP in his prime to a young prospect who shows some promise but is far from a sure thing.

By the time the Green Bay Packers pushed Brett Favre out the door for Aaron Rodgers, by contrast, Favre was clearly in the twilight of his career and had already toyed with the idea of retirement. The same story basically played out again this offseason with 2020 first-rounder Jordan Love in line to take over for Rodgers, who was traded to the New York Jets.

Luckily for the Ravens, they made a breakthrough and announced an agreement with Jackson just hours before the 2023 draft began April 27. Jackson signed for five years and $260 million, $185 million of which is guaranteed.

Levis might have escaped a less than ideal situation as well.

Being the guy who replaced a beloved fan favorite is never an envious position. He won't have to deal with that as a member of the Tennessee Titans since everybody knows the franchise is planning to move on from Ryan Tannehill, 34, at some point.

For Levis, the pressure to deliver is also a little less as a second-round pick compared to where he had been projected to land by some.