MLB Rumors: Shohei Ohtani Contract, Free Agency Landing Spot Predicted by Insiders

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani's free agency could be one for the ages after the 2023 MLB season, and ESPN's Kiley McDaniel provided some insight in what to expect should the Los Angeles Angels star hit the open market.

McDaniel canvassed a panel of 26 executives, agents and insiders from around MLB, a majority of whom pegged Ohtani's value at anywhere from $500 million to as much as $605 million.

A small handful of teams were floated as possible landing spots as well:

"While it was too early in the process for some of our panel to give an expected destination, six of the 26 responses came with a thought on the landing spot. Two insiders said the Dodgers, one said either the Dodgers or Mets, another said either the Dodgers or Yankees, the fifth said either the Dodgers, Padres or Mariners, and the final one chose the Giants."

McDaniel added there's "a popular belief" Ohtani would like to remain on the West Coast. In that case, the Los Angeles Dodgers could have the inside track.

