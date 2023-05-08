King: Eagles 'Were Angry' About When Jonathan Gannon Spoke to Cardinals About HC Job

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles "were angry" when then-defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon spoke with Arizona Cardinals representatives in violation of the NFL's anti-tampering rules, according to NBC Sports' Peter King.

The Cardinals and Eagles released a joint statement on April 27 in which Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort admitted to having impermissible contact with Gannon. The teams resolved the matter by exchanging draft picks.

Gannon explained how Ossenfort called him after Philadelphia beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game. During the conversation, Ossenfort asked if he might be interested in the Cardinals' coaching vacancy.

King said the situation reflected a larger problem, arguing "the whole system is rife with chances to cheat." He went on to lobby for changing the rule so that teams can't interview any candidates until after the Super Bowl.

It just so happens the Eagles are scheduled to host the Cardinals this season. You can bet Gannon's decision to leave Philly for Arizona and the circumstances leading up to it will be a major storyline leading up to the contest.