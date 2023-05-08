NFL Rumors: Chiefs Requested Game vs. Bears Not Be Played Overseas amid Germany Buzz

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

While the Kansas City Chiefs are confirmed for a trip to Germany during the 2023 NFL season, the identity of their opponent remains a mystery.

The German newspaper Bild reported the Chiefs are tentatively slated to play the Chicago Bears this year and then the Carolina Panthers when they make a return trip to Germany in 2024. Joe Person of The Athletic confirmed Carolina vs. Kansas City is the plan for now.

However, NBC Sports' Peter King reported "there's some doubt on both of those reports":

"First: When a team gives up one of its home games to play overseas, it has the option of requesting to the league one home game on its schedule the team does not want moved. I'm told Kansas City requested that the Chicago game not be played overseas. As for 2024, it's hard to imagine Carolina would not try to keep Patrick Mahomes' only currently scheduled game in Charlotte for the next eight years at Bank of America Stadium."

King also expressed some skepticism about whether the NFL would want to put one of Kansas City's marquee matchups overseas.

The Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles. All three games figure to draw massive viewership, though this may not be the case with a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff.

By process of elimination, that doesn't leave many other options for the league schedule-makers.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell might want to brush up on his German because the Lions might be the most logical candidates if the Bears are off the table.