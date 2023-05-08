NFL Rumors: Colts May Pursue Tampering Case Against Commanders Amid Andrew Luck Buzz

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay hinted Sunday that he may pursue tampering charges against the Washington Commanders after the team tried to contact a third party regarding quarterback Andrew Luck last offseason.

In a new ESPN article that was published Saturday, John Keim reported that the Commanders were so desperate to find quarterback help last year that they even tried kicking the tires on Luck, who retired in August 2019.

But since the Colts still own Luck's rights, they may have a case against Washington and might choose to follow through with it, according to ESPN's Stephen Holder.

Since they obviously weren't able to convince Luck to come out of retirement, the Commanders ended up pivoting and acquiring another former Colts quarterback in Carson Wentz, not to much success.

Wentz had a rough season in the nation's capital after throwing for a career-low 1,755 yards to go along with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions in eight games. He also struggled with a few injuries.

He was released by the organization shortly after the season.

Washington is choosing to move forward with second-year signal-caller Sam Howell as their starter. It selected him in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Meanwhile Luck, who retired at just 29 years old after suffering multiple severe injuries in his career, immediately stepped into Peyton Manning shoes when he was drafted in 2012 and set the league on fire.

In seven professional seasons, he made four Pro Bowl appearances and was the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year in 2018.