2023 New Orleans Saints Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

After missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, the New Orleans Saints have optimism that things will turn around in 2023.

The main reason for that is the signing of veteran quarterback Derek Carr, who joined the Saints on a four-year, $150 million deal after spending the first nine seasons of his career as the starter for the Las Vegas Raiders. Carr is now reunited with Saints head coach Dennis Allen, who was his head coach during his rookie year in 2014.

Despite a somewhat down year in which he led the league with 14 interceptions, Carr managed to earn his fourth selection to the Pro Bowl as an alternate. He threw for 3,522 yards and 24 touchdowns in 15 starts before the Raiders benched him and announced plans to part ways.

The 32-year-old should feel rejuvenated in his new home, as New Orleans has a talented roster that can make noise in a wide-open NFC South. Star wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to be back to full strength after recovering from toe surgery. Second-year wideout Chris Olave is poised to build off an impressive rookie year in which he led the team with 1,042 receiving yards.

In addition to signing Carr, the Saints also added running back Jamaal Williams, who led the league with 17 rushing touchdowns with the Detroit Lions last season. He will be a third-down and goal-line back to help complement lead ball-carrier Alvin Kamara. New Orleans fortified its defensive line by drafting Clemson standout Bryan Breese with the 30th overall pick and adding Notre Dame edge-rusher Isaiah Foskey in the second round.

All of this creates a formula that suggests the Saints can dominate one of the easiest schedules in the league.

2023 New Orleans Saints Schedule

Analysis

The Saints greatly benefit from competing in a division in which three teams are in transition. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost legendary quarterback Tom Brady to retirement and signed Baker Mayfield as a stopgap. The Carolina Panthers are kicking off their rebuild with No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young under center. The Atlanta Falcons are hoping Desmond Ridder is ready to start in his second year and added Taylor Heinicke as insurance.

Carr is far and away the best quarterback in the division. The Saints offense shouldn't have many problems keeping up with any of the other teams, which could result in their first NFC South title since they won four straight from 2017 to 2020.

Elsewhere on the schedule, New Orleans will face a pair of rebuilding teams in the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts, both of whom could be starting rookie quarterbacks after drafting C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson, respectively.

There are also winnable matchups against the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans, none of whom made it to the playoffs last year.

The Saints have the second-easiest schedule based on last year's winning percentage, so Carr and company must deliver when going up against easy opponents.

Pivotal Matchups

While it will be important for New Orleans to take care of business against teams it is expected to beat, it's also necessary to string together some wins against other NFC contenders.

The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings are coming off playoff berths in 2022 and reloaded to make another run this year. Wins over either or both of them would help establish the Saints among the top teams in the conference.

The Los Angeles Rams are looking to bounce back from an injury-riddled campaign. If Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald are all back at full strength, it won't be an easy contest for New Orleans on Thursday Night Football in Week 16. The Detroit Lions also present an interesting matchup, as they're expected to be competitive after a promising finish to last season.

If the Saints can string together some wins against the NFC's elite, they will undoubtedly find themselves back in the playoffs.