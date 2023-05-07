Ray Allen Graduates from UConn with Bachelor's Degree in General Studies

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Ray Allen is a basketball Hall of Famer, two-time NBA champion and, now, a college graduate.

Allen earned his bachelor's degree from UConn on Sunday:

Joe Arruda of the Hartford Courant noted the basketball legend received his degree in General Studies. He started taking classes again in 2008 and dedicated more of his time to pursuing his degree during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When I was in school, there was a couple of RAs that were in their 30s and I thought, 'Wow, they're still in school. It's never too late to learn,'" Allen said.

"This day isn't about me, it's about the people that helped me along the way to finish this mission, be on this journey to graduate from college. And you got to do it by yourself but it's made up of a lot of people around you, so I didn't want it to be about me walking in and everybody, you know. These kids are on their individual journeys, so I was so inspired to be sitting next to them and talking to them."

Allen played for the Huskies for three seasons from 1993-96 and was an All-American, Big East Player of the Year and two-time All-Big East selection during his collegiate career. He averaged 19.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while shooting 44.8 percent from deep across the three seasons.

He remains the only UConn men's basketball player with a retired jersey.

He was the No. 5 overall pick of the 1996 NBA draft and played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Seattle SuperSonics, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat during his career. He was elected into the Hall of Fame in 2018.