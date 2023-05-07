X

    Raptors Rumors: Nuggets' David Adelman Interviewing for HC Job Post-Nick Nurse Firing

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 7, 2023

    DENVER, CO - APRIL 5: Assistant Coach David Adelman of the Denver Nuggets looks on during the game against the San Antonio Spurs on April 5, 2022 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Toronto Raptors plan to interview Denver Nuggets assistant coach David Adelman as part of their coaching search, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

    Adelman joined Denver's staff ahead of the 2017-18 season and has been in the league since 2011. The 41-year-old is the son of legendary NBA head coach Rick Adelman.

