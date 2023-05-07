Raptors Rumors: Nuggets' David Adelman Interviewing for HC Job Post-Nick Nurse Firing

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors plan to interview Denver Nuggets assistant coach David Adelman as part of their coaching search, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Adelman joined Denver's staff ahead of the 2017-18 season and has been in the league since 2011. The 41-year-old is the son of legendary NBA head coach Rick Adelman.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.