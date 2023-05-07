NFL Rumors: Quinnen Williams, Jets Not Close to Contract Extension

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is entering the final season of his contract, but he and the team reportedly have plenty of work to do before agreeing to a new deal.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, "the two sides aren't close to an agreement," as Williams skips voluntary workouts.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.