Report: Dexter Lawrence, Giants Reach 4-Year, $90M Contract; Includes $60M Guaranteed

Dexter Lawrence has been rewarded with a long-term extension from the New York Giants coming off a career year in 2022.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Lawrence has agreed to a four-year, $90 million deal with $60 million guaranteed. He becomes the third highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL behind Aaron Donald and Jeffery Simmons.

Lawrence had one year remaining on his rookie contract with a salary of $12.4 million in 2023. He has been a staple of New York's defensive line since entering the NFL, having missed just two games in the past four seasons.

The Giants selected Lawrence with the 17th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He had high expectations after a stellar three-year run at Clemson in which he was named to an All-ACC team every season, including back-to-back first-team selections in 2017 and 2018.

After being a solid starter in his first three seasons in the NFL, Lawrence had a breakout campaign in 2022. The 25-year-old was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time. His 28 quarterback hits were more than twice as many as any other Giants player last season.

Lawrence also registered career highs with 7.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss.

Per Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus, Lawrence had the best pass-rushing grade among interior linemen this season and racked up 63 total pressures in 16 games.

Lawrence had been open about his desire to remain with the Giants for years to come. He told Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post in January he got the "NY" logo tattooed on his right biceps.

"I do want to be a Giant forever. I got it tatted on me," Lawrence said to Dunleavy. "I love this organization, the people in it and what it means. I grew up a Giants fan. If it is meant to be, it will be."

The extension for Lawrence comes at an exciting time for the Giants organization. Head coach Brian Daboll made an instant impact in his first season. The team finished 9-7-1 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux will be the anchors on the defensive line. The offense will look familiar with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley coming back, but Daboll has earned enough trust to assume he will keep that unit playing well as they add playmakers around their quarterback.