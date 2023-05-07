Athletics, Giants Legend Vida Blue Dies at Age 73

Herb Scharfman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

Six-time All-Star Vida Blue died at the age of 73.

"Vida will always be a franchise legend and a friend," said the Oakland Athletics, for whom Blue played nine seasons. "We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this arduous time."

The southpaw also played six years for the San Francisco Giants and had a two-year spell with the Kansas City Royals. He finished 209-161 with a 3.27 ERA and a 3.43 FIP in 502 appearances.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.