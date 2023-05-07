X

    Athletics, Giants Legend Vida Blue Dies at Age 73

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 7, 2023

    OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 17, 1974: Picher Vida Blue #14 of the Oakland Athletics pitches to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 1974 World Series at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on October 17, 1974 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Herb Scharfman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images)
    Herb Scharfman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

    Six-time All-Star Vida Blue died at the age of 73.

    "Vida will always be a franchise legend and a friend," said the Oakland Athletics, for whom Blue played nine seasons. "We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this arduous time."

    Oakland A's @Athletics

    A statement from the Oakland A's on the passing of Vida Blue. <a href="https://t.co/fAMIU7MHCO">pic.twitter.com/fAMIU7MHCO</a>

    Oakland A's @Athletics

    Rest in peace, Vida 💚💛 <a href="https://t.co/MXHRuRFfjH">pic.twitter.com/MXHRuRFfjH</a>

    The southpaw also played six years for the San Francisco Giants and had a two-year spell with the Kansas City Royals. He finished 209-161 with a 3.27 ERA and a 3.43 FIP in 502 appearances.

