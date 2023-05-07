Warriors Klay Thompson Says 'We Got Punked' in Loss vs. LeBron James, Lakers

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson didn't mince his words about Saturday's 127-97 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals.

"We got punked tonight, unfortunately, on the boards, on the glass, at the free-throw line," he told reporters after the game. "It's on us to watch the film, dissect it, and be better."

