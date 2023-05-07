Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley: Early Head-to-Toe Breakdown

0 of 5

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Aljamain Sterling is still the bantamweight champion after UFC 288.

Sterling was back in action in the main event of the Saturday-night card in Newark, New Jersey, defending his title against former two-division champion Henry Cejudo.

It was a razor-close fight—some fans on social media seemed to score it for the returning former champion—but in the end, it went Sterling's way via split decision.

With his victory over Cejudo, Sterling has now defended the UFC bantamweight belt three times—more than any other fighter in the promotion's history. He will be rewarded for that historic feat with a big fight.

After the UFC 288 main event concluded, the champion was joined in the Octagon by knockout artist Sean O'Malley, the division's No. 2-ranked contender, and perhaps more importantly, its most popular fighter.

It will be the buzziest fight of Sterling's career, and the first title opportunity of O'Malley's – which has felt inevitable since he burst onto the scene with a flashy KO win on Dana White's Contender Series in 2017.

Given the two fighters' differing styles and distinct finishing ability, it could end in a number of ways, too.

Keep scrolling to see how the two bantamweight stars match up on paper.