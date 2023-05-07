Warriors' Draymond Green Says He 'Won't Adapt' to Refs After Game 3 Loss to Lakers

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Draymond Green finished Saturday night's loss against the Los Angeles Lakers with a game-high five fouls. It's far from the first time that the star power forward has struggled with foul trouble during this postseason run.

He has had at least four fouls in seven of the nine playoff games he's participated in and five fouls on three different occasions.

But the former Defensive Player of the Year is not planning on changing his playing style anytime soon or adapting to the way the games are being called by the officials.

"I won't adapt. I'mma keep playing the same defense that I've played for 11 years," Green said in his postgame press conference.

"Maybe they'll call it," he added later.

Green's foul trouble was the least of the Warriors' problems in the Game 3 loss at Crypto.Com Arena, continuing the rough road record that they had in the regular season when they went 11-30 away from the Chase Center.

Golden State loss by 30, shooting just 39.6 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from three-point range as it turned the ball over 19 times. Conversely, the Lakers shot 52.5 and 48.4 percent, respectively.

Green finished with two points, two rebounds and four assists after his extremely strong performance in the Warriors' Game 2 win.

Game 4 of the series is set for Monday at 10 p.m. ET.