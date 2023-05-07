X

    Lakers Fans Echo LeBron's Comments on Defense After Win vs. Steph Curry, Warriors

    Doric SamMay 7, 2023

    LeBron James may have raised some eyebrows when he declared that the Los Angeles Lakers are "still the best defensive team in the league" despite Thursday's Game 2 blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors, but his statement was backed up on Saturday.

    The Lakers put forth an inspired defensive effort to earn a 127-97 win in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead, much to the delight of fans at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles held the high-powered Golden State offense to 39.6 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from beyond the arc.

    Star big man Anthony Davis spearheaded the strong showing for the Lakers, finishing with 25 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and three steals in the victory. He was incredibly active both inside the paint and on the perimeter, stifling the Warriors' star duo of Stephen Curry (23 points) and Klay Thompson (15 points).

    James, who didn't score or take a shot in the first quarter for the first time in his playoff career, finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. D'Angelo Russell also had 21 points, making five of his eight three-pointers.

    But it was the Lakers defense that had NBA Twitter talking on Saturday night, with a ton of praise being doled out for the inspired effort:

    Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/Lakers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lakers</a> team defense kept the Warriors off the 3-point line in tonight's 127-97 Game 3 win! In Game 2 the starters only went to the free throw line twice. Every starter got to the free throw line tonight because the <a href="https://twitter.com/Lakers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lakers</a> attacked the basket and didn't settle for the…

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Tonight the Warriors were INTIMIDATED by the Lakers' defense and AD's shot-blocking and shot-bothering.

    🏆LakersGuru🏆 @GuruLakers

    They've changed the game with defense, hustle and energy

    Lakers Daily @LakersDailyCom

    AD had been ENGAGED on defense the entire game. It's been making all the difference.

    Esfandiar Baraheni @JustEsBaraheni

    Like the way AD has completely zapped up the Warriors interior game in the 3rd was ridiculous. <br><br>And they got out in the open floor, helped LeBron get engaged offensively

    Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

    Lakers Defense has been incredible (given up 38pts in the last 2qtrs)<br><br>Great balance for the LakeShow (AD, Bron and DLo with 21pts each)

    Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

    If the Lakers play their typical defense and get to the line, they're really hard to beat. If they play their typical defense, get to the line AND make threes? They're basically impossible to beat. AK

    DJ 🤴🏾 @mindofgoatdj

    Lakers play great basketball when the Defense is locked in

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    What a weird half: Didn't seem like the Lakers played very well on offense as LeBron mostly ghosted ... but the Lakers' defense DESTROYED GSt's offense. 12 turnovers! Only 4-6 free throws to Lakers' 15-21. DEE-FENSE! DEE-FENSE!

    Heifer Hotline @janetheeesq

    this the best lakers defense i've seen all year

    407JTYME @407JTYME

    Lakers Defense unstoppable tonight!! 20 pt third quarter for the warriors!!

    Lakers Empire @LakersEmpire

    Lakers defense 😮‍💨

    DG @thatsd__

    Lakers defense tonight has been spectacular , challenging everything omg

    In The Lab @InTheLabBrand

    Lakers got this one. Bron played this game smart. Downhill in transition the whole game. Didn't hold the ball much .. AD was even better. He changes the whole game with his defense. It's incredible to watch actually

    Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

    LeBron and AD said this Game 3 would be about their defense. <br><br>They've held GSW to 36.4% FG's so far, and forced 13 turnovers. They have 7 steals, and 5 blocks, and lead 71-55.

    The Lakers have all the tools to match up with the Warriors and slow down their potent offensive attack. When Davis is engaged, in particular, Los Angeles is a nightmare to get through. If he keeps playing like this, there's a good chance the Purple & Gold will advance to the conference finals.

    Davis and the Lakers will look to move another step closer to the next round when they return to the court against the Warriors in Game 4 on Monday.