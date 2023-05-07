6 Potential Candidates to Replace Gerard Gallant as Rangers Head Coach

0 of 6

Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

Welcome to New York, Gerard Gallant.

If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere.

But understand that you can also be shown the door after winning 99 games across two regular seasons and another 13 in the playoffs, just because expectations are that high.

That's what officially happened to the 59-year-old on Saturday, when the Rangers announced that the coach and the team had mutually agreed to part ways shortly after their brief postseason run ended with a Game 7 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

The first-round exit came after New York had won Games 1 and 2 on the road and a season after they'd advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals. They brought in superstars Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko at the trade deadline to take it a step further this time around, which made the abrupt elimination even harder for the organization to swallow.

The B/R hockey team reacted to the news and quickly compiled a list of six candidates general manager Chris Drury might consider filling the position, supplying a few brief pros and cons for every suggestion.

Take a look at what we came up with and drop a thought of your own in the comments section of the B/R app.