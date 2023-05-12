2023 Washington Commanders Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders finished the 2022 season with an 8-8-1 record in a campaign that was a step in the right direction for the franchise despite missing the playoffs.

However, Ron Rivera's squad rotated between quarterbacks Carson Wentz, Taylor Heinicke and Sam Howell last season, leading to some inconsistencies on offense that played a role in the team missing the postseason.

Washington acquired Wentz in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts, hoping he could bounce back after a disappointing 2021 season with the Horseshoe. The Wentz experiment ultimately failed, though, and the franchise released him after the 2022 season.

The Commanders enter 2023 with Howell, Jacoby Brissett, Jake Fromm and Tim DeMorat on the roster at quarterback. Howell and Brissett are expected to compete for the starting job, though the latter may have the upper hand based on experience.

Washington made some improvements on the defensive side of the ball, selecting cornerback Emmanuel Forbes and defensive back Jartavius Martin in the first two rounds of the 2023 draft, inserting them into a solid lineup that includes Chase Young and Montez Sweat.

With a new season on the horizon, let's take a look at the team's 2023 schedule alongside an analysis of some key matchups.

2023 Washington Commanders Schedule

Analysis

The Commanders are in for another tough year in the NFC East in 2023 as the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants all made some solid upgrades during the offseason.

While the Cowboys released running back Ezekiel Elliott, they still have Tony Pollard on the roster, and he's more than capable of handling RB1 duties.

Additionally, Dallas acquired veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore in trades with the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts, respectively.

The Eagles, meanwhile, made their big moves via the 2023 draft, selecting defensive tackle Jalen Carter in the first round as well as linebacker Nolan Smith, cornerback Kelee Ringo and safety Sydney Brown.

The Eagles also acquired running back D'Andre Swift in a trade with the Detroit Lions, and he'll lead a group that includes Kenneth Gainwell, Rashaad Penny and Boston Scott.

Philly didn't need to make any major moves on offense with the return of Hurts and wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

As for the Giants, they acquired tight end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders and selected wide receiver Jalin Hyatt and center John Michael Schmitz in the 2023 draft, which are some significant additions on offense for quarterback Daniel Jones.

However, there remains a question about Saquon Barkley's status with the team, which placed the franchise tag on him during the offseason. The running back has yet to report for offseason workouts, and it's unclear if he intends to play or hold out if no contract resolution is reached.

Aside from divisional matchups, the Commanders will face even more significant challenges with the San Francisco Giants, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets, all of whom could contend for a Super Bowl this year.

Provided he stays healthy, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams could also be a challenge for Washington, as could Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks.

With no quarterback situation set in stone for the Commanders in 2023 and beyond, it's very possible the upcoming campaign could be a lost cause for the franchise, which could be looking to land one of the top quarterbacks—USC's Caleb Williams, in particular—in the 2024 draft with a high pick.