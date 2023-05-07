5 Best Opponents for Canelo Alvarez's Next Fight

0 of 5

Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Being Canelo Alvarez means never having to beg for a fight.

As the reigning four-belt champion at 168 pounds and long-time claimant to the sport's undisputed pay-per-view title, the cinnamon-haired Mexican star has the unique ability to dictate nearly every detail from opponent to location to TV provider.

He returned from an injury-prompted eight-month hiatus to retake center stage Saturday night in his home country, where he dispatched unheralded challenger John Ryder by unanimous decision to keep his cache of jewelry and cue up speculation about his next foe.

The winner earned scores of 120-107 and 118-109 (twice) from the three judges.

Alvarez is expected to compete again in four months, resuming his preferred schedule of fighting both in early May and mid-September—alongside yearly celebrations of Mexico's defeat of invading French troops on May 5, 1862, and its declaration of independence from Spain on September 16, 1810—for the sixth time in the last 13 years.

The B/R combat team surveyed the landscape to determine the best possible co-stars for his next appearance and came up with a list of five best suited to fit the bill. Take a look at what we came up with, and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments section.