2023 Minnesota Vikings Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

The Minnesota Vikings finished the 2022 season with a disappointing loss to the New York Giants in the NFC Wild Card Round, but they're expected to make a deeper postseason run in 2023.

After winning the NFC North for the first time since the 2017 campaign, the Vikings are again expected to clinch the division crown with the departure of Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets.

In a division with the Packers, Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears, the Kirk Cousins-led Vikings are widely expected to be the top team among their rivals in 2023.

While the Vikings released veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen during the offseason, they replaced him through the draft, selecting former USC standout Jordan Addison to pair alongside Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn.

Although the offense is expected to be just as good, if not better, in 2023, the team also added some reinforcements on defense by signing free-agent linebacker Jordan Hicks and adding Jaquelin Roy, Mekhi Blackmon and Jay Ward during the draft.

Let's take a look at the team's 2023 schedule and an analysis of some key matchups.

2023 Minnesota Vikings Schedule

Analysis

The Vikings should dominate within their own division, but they'll face some tough challenges outside it in the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals.

With Patrick Mahomes under center, the Chiefs are widely expected to contend for a Super Bowl in 2023, as are Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, and both franchises are seemingly a step above the Vikings, especially in quarterback play.

While Kirk Cousins is more than capable of getting Minnesota into the playoffs, he's not seen as a true threat at quarterback like Mahomes and Hurts.

The same can be said for the Bengals, who have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Joe Burrow.

Mahomes, Burrow and Hurts alone will be a lot for the Minnesota defense to handle. Add in each franchise's other offensive threats coupled with the playmakers on defense and the Vikings will have a difficult time getting past those opponents.

The San Francisco 49ers will also present a pretty difficult challenge for the Vikings as they enter the 2023 campaign with one of the best rosters in the league on paper. It's unclear if Brock Purdy or Trey Lance will start at quarterback for the franchise this coming season, though it appears Purdy has the upper hand after an impressive finish to the 2022 season.

Regardless, the Vikings should make the playoffs in 2023 at the very least. Once they get there, though, things could get difficult.