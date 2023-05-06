Cardinals' Kelvin Beachum: No Hard Feelings with Kyler Murray After 'Grow Up' Remark

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum turned heads earlier this offseason when he said star quarterback Kyler Murray needed to "grow up a little bit."

However, Beachum said Friday during an appearance on NFL Total Access that the two are still on good terms despite his comments:

"There is no big deal. I think we're grown men in an NFL locker room. I don't think there's any hard feelings that comes from this. I would expect that he would hold me accountable if I wasn't doing my job. So, I think it's grown men that have to have grown-men conversations. That's part of this game, that's part of playing in the National Football League.

During an appearance on Arizona Sports' Burns and Gambo show in March, Beachum said of Murray:

"It's not a completed process. I didn't say he lacks leadership, I just think he needs to grow up a little bit. I think if he has the ability and willingness to grow up, he's going to be just fine.

"They paid him for a reason; they paid him because of his talent. He has the ability to lead. When you're in that position, we need you to lead more. You're the face of the franchise … you have to lead in every single capacity."

Beachum, an 11-year NFL veteran, has spent the last three seasons of his career in Arizona, and the Cardinals have made the postseason just once in that span.

The Cardinals selected Murray first overall in the 2019 draft out of Oklahoma with hopes he could be their franchise quarterback. He then agreed to a five-year, $230.5 million extension with the franchise ahead of the 2022 season, so he's going to be under center in Arizona for a long time.

The 25-year-old will be entering his fifth NFL season in 2023 but is set to miss a substantial amount of the year after tearing his ACL late last season.

With a new head coach in Jonathan Gannon following the firing of Kliff Kingsbury, the Cardinals will be aiming to lay the foundations of a successful team in preparation for Murray's return.