Cardinals' Kyler Murray 'Needs to Grow Up a Little Bit,' Says Teammate Kelvin Beachum

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

If Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is going to take the next step in his career, Kelvin Beachum believes he needs to "grow up a little bit."

During a Wednesday appearance on Arizona Sports' Burns and Gambo show, the veteran offensive tackle said:

"It's not a completed process. I didn't say he lacks leadership, I just think he needs to grow up a little bit. I think if he has the ability and willingness to grow up, he's going to be just fine.

"They paid him for a reason; they paid him because of his talent. He has the ability to lead. When you're in that position, we need you to lead more. You're the face of the franchise … you have to lead in every single capacity."

There's a lot of weight on Murray's shoulders to be a leader as Arizona's franchise quarterback. That just comes with the position, and the likes of Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen have become strong leaders during the early stages of their careers.

Murray agreed to a five-year, $230.5 million extension with the Cardinals ahead of the 2022 season, so he's going to be under center in Arizona for a long time.

The 25-year-old is set to enter his fifth season in the NFL, and the Cardinals have made the postseason just once during his tenure. If he can improve upon his leadership skills and stay healthy, Arizona could get back to the playoffs in 2023.