Celtics' Grant Williams 'Fine' After Injury from 76ers' Joel Embiid Stepping on Head

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams told reporters that he was "fine" after Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid accidentally stepped on his head during the fourth quarter of his team's 114-102 road win in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Friday.

ESPN cameras captured Embiid apologizing to Williams, who forgave the center after the accident.

Williams stayed in the game and played 23 minutes, helping Boston take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Game 4 will be in Philadelphia on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.