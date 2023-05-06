X

    Celtics' Grant Williams 'Fine' After Injury from 76ers' Joel Embiid Stepping on Head

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 6, 2023

    Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, front left, and Grant Williams, front right, react after colliding during the second half of Game 3 in an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams told reporters that he was "fine" after Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid accidentally stepped on his head during the fourth quarter of his team's 114-102 road win in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Friday.

    ESPN @espn

    Joel Embiid accidentally stepped on Grant Williams head while he was on the ground.<br><br>Williams would stay in the game. <a href="https://t.co/sembOLJbxI">pic.twitter.com/sembOLJbxI</a>

    Celtics on CLNS @CelticsCLNS

    Grant Williams reacts to Joel Embiid stomping on him <br><br>⚡️<a href="https://twitter.com/FDSportsbook?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FDSportsbook</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/AthleticGreens?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AthleticGreens</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/betterhelp?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@betterhelp</a> <a href="https://t.co/bW6NEmLEXF">pic.twitter.com/bW6NEmLEXF</a>

    gary washburn @GwashburnGlobe

    Grant Williams said he watched the head smashing video: "Damn, I really got curb stomped." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/76ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#76ers</a>.

    ESPN cameras captured Embiid apologizing to Williams, who forgave the center after the accident.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Embiid showed love after accidentally stepping on Grant Williams 💯<br><br>Respect <a href="https://t.co/bPe7pxja4z">pic.twitter.com/bPe7pxja4z</a>

    Williams stayed in the game and played 23 minutes, helping Boston take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

    Game 4 will be in Philadelphia on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.