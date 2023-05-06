6 Best Offseason Free-Agent Landing Spots for Rangers Winger Patrick Kane

0 of 6

Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

This will be a summer eight years in the making, the one when Patrick Kane hits unrestricted free agency.

Kane has been an elite scorer and playmaker throughout his career and is arguably the greatest American player in NHL history. The eight-year, $84 million contract he signed back in 2014 is done. He's 34 years old and will turn 35 in November as he keeps climbing the all-time scorers list and tries to win another Stanley Cup.

It's an awkward time for Kane to hit the open market. Before Chicago traded him to the New York Rangers, talk of whether his hip was in good shape was all the rage. As it turns out, his hip is injured, and it's been nagging him for two years. He may or may not require surgery.

Still, Kane trails only Brett Hull and Mike Modano on the all-time scoring list for American players and is 41st overall. He's a legend already and future Hall of Famer. These are all solid marketing reasons to sign him, but there are questions about his play after his down performance this season.

However, he is going to land somewhere in free agency. We're getting out ahead of things and picking six teams that would make sense for both sides. Whether it's because of a club's need for scoring, its luxury ability to add someone of his caliber or a desperation play to catch lightning in a bottle, Kane makes sense in these spots...or at least we'll make it make sense.