Red Sox-Phillies Game Delayed After Fan Reportedly Falls into Bullpen

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Friday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox at Citizen's Bank Park was delayed in the first inning after a fan fell over into the visitor's bullpen, according to multiple reports.

The game—which began at 7:05 p.m. ET—was stopped during Masataka Yoshida's at-bat when there was a commotion coming out of Boston's bullpen.

A stretcher and cart were taken to the site of the incident and the spectator received immediate medical attention from several trainers. They were conscious and speaking while being carted off the field and were transported to Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia, according to MLB.com's Todd Zolecki.

The game resumed at 7:19 p.m. after several minutes of treatment.