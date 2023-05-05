X

    Red Sox-Phillies Game Delayed After Fan Reportedly Falls into Bullpen

    Francisco RosaMay 5, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 26: Luis Ortiz #56 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a pitch to Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners in the top of the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park on April 26, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Seattle Mariners 6-5. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    Friday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox at Citizen's Bank Park was delayed in the first inning after a fan fell over into the visitor's bullpen, according to multiple reports.

    The game—which began at 7:05 p.m. ET—was stopped during Masataka Yoshida's at-bat when there was a commotion coming out of Boston's bullpen.

    A stretcher and cart were taken to the site of the incident and the spectator received immediate medical attention from several trainers. They were conscious and speaking while being carted off the field and were transported to Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia, according to MLB.com's Todd Zolecki.

    NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly

    An update from Citizens Bank Park on what happened with the fan in the Red Sox bullpen in the top of the first inning: <a href="https://t.co/SPQdxLl0jM">pic.twitter.com/SPQdxLl0jM</a>

    The game resumed at 7:19 p.m. after several minutes of treatment.

