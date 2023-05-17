7 Early Predictions for the 2023 NBA Draft

0 of 7

Twenty-three years after good fortune and a 20-62 season landed them Tim Duncan at No. 1, the San Antonio Spurs will pick first in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Anyone who's paid attention to the league over the last several months knows what that means: The Spurs have the right to select generational prospect Victor Wembanyama.

And, to a slightly less consequential extent, it also means we also know where everyone else will pick.

Don't let that seemingly concrete order fool you. It's concealing a network of potential surprises, ripple effects and probably even a few trades. That's why now is the perfect time for B/R's Grant Hughes and Dan Favale to lay out draft-related predictions.

Which teams could move up or down? What veterans might be on the way out to make room for incoming rookies? Are we sure Tim Duncan won't come out of retirement at age 47 to mentor Wemby like David Robinson did for him all those years ago?

OK, sure, we have a pretty good idea about that last one. But otherwise, anything can happen. Here are a few less outlandish possibilities to prepare for.