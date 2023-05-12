2023 Los Angeles Rams Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Rams went from Super Bowl champions to their lowest win total in six years last season.

Can Los Angeles bounce back from that 5-12 record in 2023?

It seems all but certain that the Rams will be better next season. The team dealt with injuries at almost every position in 2022, including the entirety of the offensive line. Three OL starters missed more than half the season, and Los Angeles made NFL history by becoming the first team to put together different offensive line combinations in each of their first 12 games.

In total, Rams players missed a combined 223 games in 2022. Given that, the question isn't how they lost 12 games— it's how they managed to win five.

The answer is also a reason to look forward to the 2023 season. In the absence of regular starters, players like rookie cornerback Cobie Durant and and running back Cam Akers stepped up.

Add to that a draft which brought in 6'4", 332-pound offensive lineman Steve Avila and potential backup quarterback Stetson Bennett, and the return of key players from injury, and the Rams could have enough firepower to take them through a tough season featuring nine road games.

2023 Los Angeles Rams Schedule

Analysis

This isn't the most difficult schedule in the NFL, but it is also far from the easiest. The Rams rank right in the middle of the league with the 18th-easiest 2023 schedule, per Sharp Football Analysis.

The Rams played nine home games in 2022, so they're paying the price now with an extra road contest on the calendar this season. The team will face tough opponents like the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers on enemy turf.

The 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will present the biggest challenges to the Rams climbing the ranks of the NFC West. The Arizona Cardinals, meanwhile, are likely to struggle as quarterback Kyler Murray is set to miss the start of the season with an ACL tear.

The Rams claimed four of their five wins in 2022 in Los Angeles, so they will hope to come out favorably in home matchups, especially against teams like the Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pivotal Matchups

Given the number of road contests and the importance of division victories, the Rams face a practical must-win contest against the Cardinals in Arizona. The Cardinals have the lowest projected win total in the NFL for 2023, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The toughest games of the season are set to come against the 49ers in San Francisco and the Cowboys in Dallas. Both teams went 8-1 at home in 2022. The Cowboys are in win-now mode, and the 49ers have made it to the NFC Championship two years in a row.

The Rams also take on the 2023 Super Bowl runners-up when the Eagles come to Los Angeles. The last time these two teams met was in 2020 in Philadelphia, and the Rams won, 37-19.

A highlight of the season will be a rematch of Super Bowl LVI in Cincinnati. The Rams will attempt to once more limit quarterback Joe Burrow, who they sacked seven times during the championship win last year.