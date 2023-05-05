NFL Exec: Zay Flowers Has 'Stefon Diggs' Upside After Joining Lamar Jackson, Ravens

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

One NFL executive believes that Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers has a Stefon Diggs-level upside, per comments made to Mike Sando of The Athletic in his annual post-draft polling of league executives.

"Monken is a receiver coach by trade," the executive said regarding new Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken to lead his comments about the team.

"OBJ [Odell Beckham Jr.] will be the big wild card. Is he going to still have big-game potential? Flowers' upside is Stefon Diggs. He has that from a route-running capacity. I like their core. It has gotten better. That said, none of those guys are true No. 1s, which the Ravens can actually get away with. It is scheme, play-action, and their No. 1 guy is Mark Andrews, basically."

The Ravens would love to see Flowers provide Diggs-like production. The Buffalo Bills star has posted 1,000-yard seasons in each of the past five years. He's averaged 113 catches and 1,396 yards in his three campaigns with the Bills. Diggs has been a Pro Bowler each of the past three years and earned second-team All-Pro honors last year after being first-teamer in 2020.

Flowers caught 78 passes for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns for Boston College last year. He received some good pro comparisons from scouts, with B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen comparing him to Emmanuel Sanders and Damian Parson of the Draft Network comparing him to Tyler Lockett.

There's a lot to like about Flowers' spot. Defenses can't key on him with a three-wide receiver set that includes Beckham and Rashod Bateman alongside Andrews at tight end.

Monken, a proponent of the Air Raid offense who just won two national championships as Georgia's offensive coordinator, could help open up the Ravens' attack. And 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson is back on a five-year, $260 million deal.

Flowers could end up being a consistent 100-catch, 1,000-yard receiver like Diggs.