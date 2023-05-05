Aneesah Morrow, WCBB's 4th-Leading Scorer, Transfers to LSU to Join Angel Reese

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

The LSU women's basketball program is loading up for another NCAA title run.

DePaul transfer Aneesah Morrow told ESPN's Alexa Philippou on Friday that she has committed to Kim Mulkey's Tigers for the 2023-24 season. USC and South Carolina were also finalists for the rising junior forward.

Morrow told Philippou:

"I'm never intimidated by playing against or playing on a team with amazing, talented players. That's what I want to be surrounded around. I want to be around players who are going to make me better. I feel like we're going to challenge each other on a day-to-day basis. We all have the same end goal, and that's to win the national championship, to win the conference."

Morrow is the second elite transfer to commit to LSU this offseason, joining former Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith.

Angel Reese, who spent two seasons at Maryland before transferring to LSU for the 2022-23 season, played a role in Morrow's recruitment to the defending national champions, as she told Philippou:

"Angel Reese talked a lot about how she would love to have me there as a teammate, but it wasn't just her. It was the other girls on the team as well. They specifically talked about winning. That's what they want to do there, and that's what I'm trying to do. I feel like as athletes and true competitors, you want to win day in and day out. And when you come together as a team, you know that you can accomplish that."

Morrow spent the first two seasons of her college career at DePaul and earned All-America honors both years. She put together an impressive 2022-23 campaign, averaging 25.7 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 33 games. She shot 42.5 percent from the floor and 25.4 percent from deep.

Though they've lost three starters, the Tigers remain one of the top teams in the nation with the additions of Van Lith and Morrow to play alongside Reese.

Additionally, LSU pulled in ESPN's top-ranked recruiting class by landing Mikaylah Williams, Aalyah Del Rosario, Angelica Velez and Janae Kent.

Reese will be a senior next season, and the Tigers will look to go out on top before losing their best player to the 2024 WNBA draft. With the many additions Mulkey has made, LSU has a great shot to repeat as champions.