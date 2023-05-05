MLB Rumors: Aaron Nola Offered Contract 'North of $100M' by Phillies Before Season

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies star pitcher Aaron Nola was reportedly offered a contract worth over $100 million while negotiating an extension with the organization in the winter, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

Heyman also reported that while the two sides didn't get close to a deal during the initial negotiations, talks are expected ramp up again in the near future.

Nola, 29, has been one of the more reliable pitchers in MLB over the last few seasons and will likely be looking for a deal that's comparable to those of other recent free agents like Yankees starter Carlos Rodón ($162 million).

Drafted by the Phillies in 2014, the LSU product made his big league debut for the organization the next year and has been a staple in the rotation ever since, pitching over 200 innings in three different seasons.

His best year came in 2018 when he made his lone All-Star appearance and finished third in the National League Cy Young vote. He went 17-6 with a 2.37 ERA and 229 strikeouts.

Despite going 11-13 last season, Nola was still an instrumental part of the Phillies' surprise run to the World Series. He was dominant in both the team's wild-card series against the St. Louis Cardinals and NLDS against the Atlanta Braves.

It was his first time reaching the postseason since making it to the big leagues.

Nola and the Phillies are both taking a big risk going through the season without a deal in place, but it's a risk that the organization is fairly familiar with. They went through the same process with catcher J.T. Realmuto, allowing him to hit free agency before re-signing him to a massive five-year, $115.5 million contract in January 2021.

The pressure is on Nola and his performance this season, which hasn't gotten off to the best of starts. He's gone 2-2 with a 4.64 ERA for a Philadelphia team that sits fourth in the NL East at 15-17.