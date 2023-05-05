Will Levis Being Drafted Ahead of Hendon Hooker Was 'Shocking,' SEC Coach Says

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson were each selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, but one quarterback selected in the second round, going higher than Tennessee's Hendon Hooker, stunned an SEC coach.

An SEC offensive coordinator told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg that former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis being selected by the Tennessee Titans No. 33 overall before Hooker was off the board was "shocking."

Hooker was selected by the Detroit Lions in the third round of this year's draft.

Levis was originally expected to be picked in the first round but ended up slipping to the second round after Richardson was selected by the Indianapolis Colts fourth overall.

Levis is talented, but some believe Hooker has a higher ceiling.

Hooker spent the last two seasons at Tennessee after beginning his collegiate career at Virginia Tech. In 11 games last season, he completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 3,135 yards and 27 touchdown against two interceptions, in addition to rushing for 430 yards and five scores.

Neither Hooker nor Levis is expected to start for their respective teams in 2023, so we'll just have to wait and see who turns out to be the better signal-caller.