Rams 'Looking for Their Brock Purdy' with Stetson Bennett Pick, NFL Exec Says

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams are hoping they've found a diamond in the rough in Stetson Bennett, whom they selected in the fourth round of the 2023 draft.

One NFL executive told The Athletic's Mike Sando that the Rams are hoping the Georgia product can be their Brock Purdy.

"They are looking for their Brock Purdy," the exec said. "The reality is, no one is going to notice the guard they took, but if Stetson Bennett can play, it's going to be a Hall of Fame draft."

The 49ers selected Purdy with the last overall pick in the 2022 draft out of Iowa State, and he was marvelous filling in as San Francisco's starting quarterback following injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

In five starts to end the regular season, Purdy completed 68.6 percent of his passes for 1,098 yards and 11 touchdowns against two interceptions. The 49ers went 5-0 in that span and clinched the NFC West.

Purdy led the Niners to the NFC Championship Game, when he suffered an elbow injury and was removed from the contest early before San Francisco fell to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Although Bennett led Georgia to back-to-back national titles, his ceiling as an NFL quarterback has been hotly debated because of his age—he'll turn 26 in October—and his size (5'11", 192 pounds).

That said, Bennett will still have some time to develop before potentially becoming a starter in the NFL, and he'll have the opportunity to learn behind one of the best in Matthew Stafford.