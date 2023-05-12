2023 Kansas City Chiefs Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

After winning their second Super Bowl title in four years last season, expectations are sky high for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023.

Trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in March 2022 was supposed to represent a resetting of sorts for Kansas City's roster. No one thought the team would tank because there was too much talent in place for that, but it wasn't clear what things would look like.

It turns out the offense was just as good, if not better, because Patrick Mahomes took his game to another level. The 27-year-old led the league in passing yards (5,250) and touchdowns (41) to win his second career MVP award.

Even though it got lost in the shuffle of what Mahomes was doing, general manager Brett Veach had a fantastic draft class last year that set the Chiefs up to be a great all-around team for years to come.

Kansas City did make a couple of key additions in free agency by signing tackles Jawaan Taylor and Donovan Smith to replace Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie, while Charles Omenihu was added as Frank Clark's replacement on the defensive line.

Brown, Wylie and JuJu Smith-Schuster were the only notable losses from last year's roster in free agency, and the Chiefs can beat anyone in the NFL as long as Mahomes and Travis Kelce are healthy.

Here's the schedule that Kansas City will face on its quest to repeat as Super Bowl champs.

2023 Kansas City Chiefs Schedule

Analysis

It was only a short time ago when analysts were discussing the possibility that the 2022 AFC West could be the best division in NFL history. It wasn't strange to consider when we all assumed Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was still going to play at a high level and the combination of Josh McDaniels and Davante Adams could elevate the Las Vegas Raiders offense.

After seeing how things ultimately played out last season and where things stand going into 2023, it's hard to see anyone challenging the Chiefs for the top spot in the division.

The six AFC West games on Kansas City's schedule don't seem all that daunting. The Raiders will likely stay around six or seven wins with Jimmy Garoppolo replacing Derek Carr at quarterback.

The Denver Broncos might be more interesting and disciplined with Sean Payton as head coach, but we still have no idea what Wilson is going to look like at this stage of his career.

The Los Angeles Chargers made the playoffs last season and have played the Chiefs tough during the Justin Herbert era, but there's still a gap between these teams in terms of overall talent.

Kansas City's non-division opponents include the AFC East and NFC North. This doesn't include three playoff rematches against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles.

Pivotal Matchups

One big reason the Chiefs were able to earn home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs last season is because they went 6-0 against divisional opponents. They went just 3-3 against their other conference opponents.

Two of those three losses were to the Bengals and Buffalo Bills, alongside a loss to the Indianapolis Colts that remains one of the most baffling results from the 2022 season.

The Bills and Bengals have been the closest thing Kansas City has to a kryptonite over the past two seasons. Cincinnati, in particular, had won three straight games between the two teams before the Chiefs got revenge with a 23-20 win in the AFC Championship Game.

Since those three teams once again are in position to be the class of the AFC, it's hard not to circle both of those matchups for the Chiefs as measuring-stick games.

After adding Jalen Ramsey to their secondary and hiring Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator, the Miami Dolphins could join that group if Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy to fully maximize what the offense can do. Their encounter with the Chiefs will also mark Hill's first game back in Kansas City since the trade.

The Super Bowl 57 rematch against the Eagles might be the most-anticipated game of the season. Both teams are still loaded with talent and have arguably the two best head coaches in the league.

Jalen Hurts was going toe to toe with Mahomes for the entire Super Bowl before time ran out on the Eagles. They combined for 486 passing yards, 114 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in Kansas City's 38-35 win.

It will be hard for them to top what they did at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, but no one should put it past them after how that game played out.