Matt Harvey Announces Retirement After 9 Seasons with Mets, More: 'Goodbye, Baseball'

Former All-Star pitcher Matt Harvey is officially retiring after nine seasons in Major League Baseball.

Harvey announced his decision on Friday in an Instagram post, writing "Goodbye, baseball. And thank you."

"With all the amazing memories came a lot of injuries and tough times," he wrote. "The realization that those amazingly powerful moments that make me thrive as a pitcher and help my teammates and city win are no longer possible. Believe me I wish I could have done more and brought more of those amazing moments back to life. I have to say this is my time to say thank you, and goodbye."

