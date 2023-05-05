Rays' Zach Eflin Told to Remove Wedding Ring During Start vs. Pirates

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Rays starter Zach Eflin was asked by umpires to remove his wedding ring from his glove hand just one inning into Thursday's start against the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to ESPN.

After tossing seven shutout innings and punching out 10 batters to help the Rays win 3-2, Eflin said the umpire crew during Thursday's game said he'd be ejected if he didn't take the ring off.

"This umpire crew was kind of a little different. They seemed a little on edge," Eflin said. "It's part of it. I said, 'If you're going to eject me out of the game then I'll take it off,' and that's what they ended up coming out and telling me on the mound."

Eflin, who got married in 2020, has worn his wedding ring since the start of the 2021 season. He originally put the ring in his pocket before moving it to his necklace.

Eflin is in his first season with the Rays after beginning his career with the Philadelphia Phillies. He entered Thursday's game 3-0 with a 3.00 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 20 strikeouts in 21 innings across four starts.

The Rays moved to 26-6 with Thursday's win. They sit first in the AL East, 4.5 games above the second-place Baltimore Orioles.