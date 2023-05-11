Bijan Robinson, Falcons Reportedly Agree to 4-Year, $22M Rookie Contract

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Former Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a fully guaranteed, four-year, $22 million rookie contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The deal includes a fifth-year option, Rapoport added.

The Falcons selected Robinson eighth in the 2023 draft, making him their top running back in a depth chart that includes Tyler Allgeier, Cordarrelle Patterson, Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams.

While some questioned Atlanta's decision to select a running back so high in the draft, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot told ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio on May 3 that the franchise views him as more of a playmaker than strictly a running back.

Fontenot said:

"I think for us, you've got to take the position out of it and talk about the player because you might say, 'Take a premium position, take a corner, take a defensive end. OK, tell me who the corner is? Tell me who the defensive end is? That's what matters, is who the particular player is.

"When you talk about a Bijan Robinson, the impact. He's an impact, offensive player. He's a playmaker. You look at last year with [receiver] Drake London, we were excited to take him off the board because of — not because he was a receiver, but because of the impact we believe he's going to make, as well as [tight end] Kyle Pitts two years ago. We believe we're taking impact players and we're taking playmakers, home-run hitters, touchdown-makers, guys that can really impact our total team. We never focus on a particular position. You think positionless football, you just want to take good players that fit the character traits that you're looking for that are going to make you a better team."

Robinson had a standout three-year college career at Texas, posting back-to-back 1,000-plus-yard rushing seasons in 2021 and 2022.

During the 2022 campaign, he rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns in 12 games. He also caught 19 passes for 314 yards and two scores, hence why Fontenot said the franchise views him as a playmaker.

Robinson figures to be Atlanta's top running back for years to come and the best the franchise has seen since Devonta Freeman—who ranks sixth on the Falcons' list of career rushing leaders, having played for them from 2014 to 2019.