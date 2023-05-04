Former Texas Standout, Suns GM Lance Blanks Dies at Age 56

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Legendary University of Texas basketball player and former Phoenix Suns general manager Lance Blanks died Wednesday in Dallas at the age of 56.

His cause of death is yet to be determined as the results of several exams are still pending, according to TMZ Sports.

A longtime staple in the professional basketball community, Blanks first gained fame while in college when he transferred to Texas from Virginia and became a superstar for the Longhorns in the 1988-89 and 1989-90 seasons.

He was a part of the outstanding "BMW" guard trio composed of himself, Travis Mays and Joey Wright, which helped lead the program to an appearance in the Elite Eight in 1990.

Blanks averaged 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while at Texas and was inducted into the school's Hall of Honor in 2007.

He went on to be selected by the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the 1990 NBA draft and played in the league for three years before going overseas for the rest of his career.

"Lance was a light for all those who knew him," NBA executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars, who played with Blanks in Detroit, said. "It's been a privilege to have called him one of my closest friends. I'm eternally grateful for all the support he has shown me throughout the years.

"His legacy will be carried on, not only by his family, but by all those whose lives he touched for the better. You will be dearly missed, brother."

After his playing career, Blanks transitioned to the front office where he served as a scout for the San Antonio Spurs, an assistant general manger for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the general manager in Phoenix.

He worked in that role for the Suns from 2010 to '13.

Blanks is survived by his mother, Clarice; brother, Sidney Jr.; the mother of his two daughters, Renee; his daughters, Riley and Bryn; and granddaughter, Isabel.