2023 Indianapolis Colts Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

The Indianapolis Colts are coming off a highly disappointing 2022 campaign in which they finished with a 4-12-1 record, but things are looking up for 2023.

Much of Indy's struggles in 2022 can be blamed on the franchise's longstanding quarterback problem. The Colts used Matt Ryan, Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger under center last season, and the instability at quarterback largely contributed to another losing season.

The Colts had the NFL's 23rd-ranked passing and rushing offenses in 2022, averaging 201.9 yards per game in the air and 109.8 yards per game on the ground.

With the offense's struggles, the Colts made it a priority to address the offense through the 2023 draft, selecting former Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson fourth overall.

Indy also selected former North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs, former Miami tight end Will Mallory and former Northwestern running back Evan Hull in the draft, bringing in a solid amount of offensive talent for the future.

Richardson projects as the Colts' starter in 2023, but there could be some growing pains as he's widely expected to need some more time to fully develop.

It should still be an exciting season for the Colts nonetheless, so let's take a look at the team's 2023 schedule and an analysis of some key matchups.

2023 Indianapolis Colts Schedule

Analysis

The AFC South is going to be difficult for the Colts this season as the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans are projected to lead the division behind the play of Trevor Lawrence and Ryan Tannehill, respectively.

However, one of the most intriguing opponents for the franchise this season will come in the form of the Houston Texans, who selected former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud No. 2 overall in the 2023 draft.

The Colts and Texans will meet twice in 2023 as divisional opponents, and the matchups will give us exciting rookie quarterback battles between Richardson and Stroud.

While Stroud is considered to be the more polished quarterback, Richardson and the Colts should be able to give the Texans a run for their money.

Some of the more difficult non-divisional opponents Indianapolis will face come in two AFC North rivals—the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens—which the Colts will face on the road.

The Bengals, led by star quarterback Joe Burrow, are expected to be Super Bowl contenders in 2023, and it's going to be interesting to see how Richardson will perform in such a difficult matchup in a hostile environment.

The Ravens, meanwhile, re-signed star quarterback Lamar Jackson during the offseason and upgraded their offense by drafting Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers and signing veteran wideout Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency to go alongside Rashod Bateman.

Baltimore is also expected contend for a title in 2023, and it's going to be a tough challenge for Richardson and Co. on the road.

Richardson and the Colts will go up against another rookie quarterback on the road in the Carolina Panthers, who selected Alabama product Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft.

Like Stroud, Young is believed to be more polished and NFL-ready than Richardson, but the matchup between the two will give Colts fans a good idea of where their signal-caller stands among the league's rookies.

The 2023 season is going to be a lot of seeing what Richardson is made of and developing his skill set for the future. So while it may be frustrating at times, Colts fans should be optimistic for the future.