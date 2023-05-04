Peter Skoronski: Falcons' Arthur Smith Said I Was 'Boring' Him in Combine Interview

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Uncomfortable pre-draft interview stories are commonplace around the NFL.

Tennessee Titans first-round pick Peter Skoronski said he got first-hand experience with that during the NFL combine when he went to meet with the Falcons and their coach Arthur Smith.

Skoronski's memeory of the interview isn't exactly fond considering that Smith didn't seem totally invested in the time the two parties spent together in Indianapolis.

"The head coach was on me the second I got in there," Skoronski told The Athletic's Dan Pompei about Smith. "I was giving them generic answers to their questions, and he said, 'You're really boring me right now. Your answers are so boring.' The whole meeting, he kept looking at his computer. I was kind of laughing to myself and said, 'Sorry, I don't know what you want me to do. I'm answering you honestly.'"

Atlanta didn't end up having much more contact with Skoronski in the lead up to draft and the organization ended up selecting running back Bijan Robinson at No. 8 overall.

Meanwhile, Skoronski may have landed in one of the best possible situations in Tennessee at No. 11, where he'll have the ability to make an immediate impact as a starter.

The Titans had to cut stalwart left tackle Taylor Lewan this offseason as a cap casualty. Lewan was a first-round pick in 2014 and made three Pro Bowls while with the organization.

Now, they might have their next franchise cornerstone at the position in Skoronski, who will be protecting Ryan Tannehill, Will Levis or whoever else is under center for the foreseeable future in Nashville.

Skoronski was a dominant force at Northwestern as a unanimous All-American in 2022 and a three-time All-Big Ten selection.