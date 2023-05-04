CeeDee Lamb on Cowboys Contract: 'I Don't See Myself Really Wearing Any Other Jersey'

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

It appears CeeDee Lamb may want to be a Dallas Cowboy for his entire career.

"I'm very excited," Lamb said of contract talks with America's Team, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "Dallas is somewhere I've always wanted to be. I don't see myself really wearing any other jersey. I don't really want to get into too much detail on that, but I'm definitely excited for the future."

Lamb is under contract with the Cowboys through the 2024 season, as the franchise exercised his fifth-year option.

The Cowboys selected Lamb in the first round of the 2020 draft out of Oklahoma, and he has emerged as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL over his three-year career.

As a rookie, Lamb caught 74 passes for 935 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games. Since then, he has earned back-to-back Pro Bowl selections and has led the Cowboys in receiving yards each year.

In 2021, the 24-year-old caught 79 passes for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games and in 2022, he caught 107 passes for 1,359 yards and nine scores in 17 games.

Seeing as how Lamb is one of the most important pieces of the Dallas offense, the Cowboys should pull out all the stops to extend his contract.

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan last month (h/t ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper), Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones made it clear that contract extension for both Lamb and cornerback Trevon Diggs are on the franchise's radar.

"As we move forward that'll become a bigger priority here as we move past the draft. We've historically signed a lot of guys during that training camp period to extensions. But guys like CeeDee Lamb and Diggs are certainly on our radar in terms of guys that we'd love to have around here for another five, six years, whatever that turns out to be."

Lamb figures to become one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL on his next contract.

Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill is currently the league's highest-paid player at the position, earning $30 million per year. The Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown, Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp, Arizona Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins and Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams each also earn at least $25 million per season.

Spotrac has Lamb's calculated market value listed at four years and $90.4 million ($22.5 AAV).